aespa has been on an absolute roll. The K-pop group (consisting of KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, and NINGNING) only just debuted in 2020 and they’ve already become one of the biggest names in the game. Their first two projects, 2021’s Savage and last year’s Girls, topped the charts in South Korea and fared well in the US, too, achieving Billboard 200 peaks at Nos. 20 and 3, respectively. (They’re also recent Uproxx cover stars.)

The productive run continues today (May 8) with MY WORLD, a new mini album that’s out now. On top of that, they also shared a new video for “Spicy.”

The album was preceded last week by the lead single, “Welcome To MY World,” which features nævis, their AI-generated character. Beyond the aforementioned tracks, the project also includes “Salty & Sweet,” “Thirsty,” “I’m Unhappy,” and “‘Til We Meet Again.” Press materials note the album “ignites the second season of the SMCU (SM Culture Universe).”

Ahead of the project, the group also shared a behind-the-scenes clip for the “Welcome To MY World” music video, so check that out above, along with the “Spicy” video, and find the MY WORLD art and tracklist below.

1. “Welcome To MY World” Feat. nævis

2. “Spicy”

3. “Salty & Sweet”

4. “Thirsty”

5. “I’m Unhappy”

6. “‘Til We Meet Again”

MY WORLD is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.

aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.