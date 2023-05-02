Back in April, aespa announced their third mini album, MY WORLD, would be hitting streaming platforms soon. The project’s lead single, “Welcome To MY World,” is officially here. The track, which features their AI-generated character nævis, is an ethereal blend of pop music bliss.

Just as in the song’s official video, the members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning delicately maneuver through the serene meadows; on the track, each vocalist takes their turn building up their angelic harmonies.

As the musicians sing the song’s chorus, “Hey, baby, welcome to my world / It’s a new world / You and me / Welcome to my world,” listeners are ever so carefully transported to a smoothing bed of sonic relaxation. While other artists have pushed back against incorporating AI technology into music, aespa’s “Welcome To MY World” shows just how innovative it can be. There’s no wonder why the group has quickly risen to the top of the K-pop world.

However, even after finding success earlier in their career, the immense pressure doesn’t weigh down the quartet. Whether it be the continuous need to meet the mark set by their previous release or milestone moments such as their forthcoming historic headlining appearance at Governors Ball, aespa is up for the challenge.

“It puts good pressure on us to want to continue to grow as artists and performers with everything we do,” the ladies told Uproxx’s Lai Frances for a recent cover story. “Our seniors are always cheering us on, which makes it easy for us to feel confident about giving our best effort with each performance.”

Watch the video for “Welcome To MY World” above.

MY WORLD is out 5/8 via SM/Warner. Find more information here.

aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.