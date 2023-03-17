Ava Max dropped the visualizer for her latest Diamonds & Dancefloors‘ single, “Ghost,” today (March 16). The trippy video finds Max sitting on an opaque box in a mysterious room with checkered floors.

She eventually moves around the room, as she’s haunted by a blurry figure and surrounded by hazy smoke. Then, about a minute in, the energy shifts to find two figures against a yellow backdrop before eventually swapping the motions once again to blue sadness and fiery red anger.

Keeping with the themes of the electro-pop hit, Max struggles to let go of the memories of what once was.

“When I was in the studio, that was all I could write about: sad lyrics and what I went through,” Max previously told Rolling Stone about the song. “But I turned it into dance music.”

“You know what I realized?” she added about the full album, noting how her breakup played a role in the writing process. “That you can’t lose yourself for anyone. And I almost lost myself last year for someone. This person wanted me to change who I was, my eccentric self. I didn’t realize that at the time. But all my friends and family, they didn’t even recognize me.”

Check out Ava Max’s visualizer for “Ghost” above.

