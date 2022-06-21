Ahead of her upcoming appearance at Glastonbury, Billie Eilish stopped by Apple Music 1 to chat with Matt Wilkinson. On the special Glastonbury edition of his show, Eilish revealed that she was able to make her way around Coachella this year and watch other performances by way of deception.

“I had a body double, one of my dancers,” Eilish said (as Metro notes). “We got a black wig and we put buns in and we gave her a mask and sunglasses. Everybody thought it was me. I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest, hood, and glasses.”

She didn’t say whether she plans to utilize this same strategy at Glastonbury this weekend. However, she revealed that she is feeling elated by the opportunity to headline the festival this week, along with Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney.

“It’s a serious once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go to and to do,” Eilish said. “And I’m constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing. I would say that that’s a good thing for the most part.”

At 20 years old, Eilish is Glastonbury’s youngest headliner, and she is “excited for the future” as more women have been given headlining slots at music festivals in recent years.

Check out the full interview here.