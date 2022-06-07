Billie Eilish Debuts A New Song Called ‘TV’ At Her Manchester Show

Billie Eilish is currently in the process of touring her album Happier Than Ever, which was one of the biggest LPs of last year. Tonight, she played at the AO Arena in Manchester, England and performed an entirely new song, called “TV.”

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said before playing it. “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.” The track was performed on an acoustic guitar in a very stripped-down fashion, and Eilish’s vocals are vulnerable and emotive. It’s as sprawling as the slower, more tear-jerking moments on Happier Than Ever.

In a few days, the “Bad Guy” singer will be starting the six-day climate change seminar that’s a part of her tour, taking place at London’s O2 Arena. The event will occur on June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25, and 26. There will be musicians, activists, and experts participating in talks and panels, as well as the documentary Overheated, which features Eilish, Vivienne Westwood, Girl In Red, Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis, and more. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Support + Feed, a charity that promotes plant-based diets, as well as Reverb, which advocates for sustainability and climate compatibility in music events.

Watch the clip of Eilish performing “TV” above.