The soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released today (November 4). For this second visit to Wakanda, multiple up-and-coming artists from Mexico were enlisted, including Blue Rojo. The Mexico City-based singer contributed the song “Inframundo” to the Disney soundtrack.

In September of last year, Blue Rojo went from indie artist to major label when he signed with Universal Music Group. That following November, he released his debut album Solitario where he sang about the pain of his unrequited crush on a straight man. Almost exactly a year later, he considers his inclusion in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be his biggest break yet.

“I can’t believe I’m on a f*cking album with Rihanna!” Blue Rojo told Uproxx. “It’s such a dream. I feel so honored to be a part of it and blessed.”

With the introduction of the character Namor, who is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, the sequel is introducing elements of Mayan and Indigenous cultures. Ludwig Göransson, who helmed the soundtrack, sought out Blue Rojo after hearing his song “Soy Tu Payaso Papi.” Nine months ago, in a studio in Mexico City, he wrote “Inframundo” with Göransson.

“I love that they were mixing this African story with more like the Mayan and pre-Hispanic world of Mexico,” Blue Rojo said. “We were talking about [Chadwick Boseman‘s passing]. We were talking about Mexico. We were talking about the movie’s story. I felt so connected.”

Blue Rojo calls “Inframundo” a song of “mourn.” The track’s title in English translates to “Underworld.” Backed by sparse production, the star of the song is his voice. Blue Rojo’s operatic vocals hit new emotional heights as he sings about being haunted by the spirit of loved one that has passed on. It’s one of the few songs on the soundtrack without a feature and his standalone performance is breathtaking.

“I really felt connected to like an ancestral energy,” Blue Rojo said. “I was really inspired by the pre-Hispanic feeling in Mexico, and that’s what I felt at the time.”