Everybody remembers their first time, and Camila Cabello just reminisced about it on a new episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Cabello explained how she met her first boyfriend, dating coach and author Matthew Hussey, on the set of Today when she was 20 years old, saying (as People notes), “I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast.”

She then spoke about how that was her first relationship and how she had felt lonely at that time in her life. Shepard then asked if Cabello had “been having sex at all before 20” and she responded, “No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. […] It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Cabello added, “He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship. Really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry, too. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

Listen to the full episode below.