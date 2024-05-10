Camila Cabello is turning up the Miami heat. Tonight (May 10), the Cuban hitmaker dropped her new single “He Knows” — from her upcoming fourth studio album, C,XOXO. Joined by Lil Nas X, Cabello has another hit on her hands, as she lets the fellows know that she’s the one laying down the law.

Over a rhythmic beat, produced by El Guincho, Cabello sets the tone for a sexy, steamy summer. Happily single, Cabello is ready to hit the town, and take over the dancefloor.

“I think he knows / When I play with him like that / When I say it to him like that / Have my way with him like that,” sings Cabello on the song’s chorus.

Lil Nas X ups the ante a bit. Equally as excited as meeting hot guys at the club, the rapper puts his fantasies to the test in a verse filled with quirky one-liners and saucy puns.

“Ashanti playin’ in the AMG / Let it rain on me / He f*ckin’ up my headboards / I’m on my knees, like, ‘Yeah, Lord please pray for me’ / Save your grace for me,” Lil Nas X says.

It’s been a minute since Cabello and Lil Nas X have had a proper hit, but this one will certainly soundtrack our summers.

You can listen to “He Knows” above.

C,XOXO is out 6/28 via Interscope. Find more information here.