Four years ago, Chappell Roan was working at a coffee kiosk in a small town in Missouri. Four years later, she’s performing in front of “one of the biggest crowds ever seen” at Lollapalooza.

It’s been quite a rise for “your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” who has exploded in popularity since releasing her debut album, 2023’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess. Roan’s ascension to the top of pop continued on Thursday, where she performed at the Chicago-based music festival wearing a lucha libre-inspired outfit. There’s no estimate for how many people she played in front of, so let’s just go with: a lot.

“Four months ago she had never even hit the Hot 100. Now she’s playing to Reunited One Direction crowds at 5:00 on a Lollapalooza Thursday. I have never seen anything like this,” @AUgetoffmygold wrote on X, while @RaghallaighJ joked (?), “Chappell Roan gets a bigger crowd out than any presidential candidate — and as such, should run for President.”

Have a look:

The crowd for Chappell Roan at #Lollapalooza is INSANE pic.twitter.com/8cCR1vmzrV — George Slater (@JorgeGuapo22) August 1, 2024

i’ve been going to lolla for 10 years and i’ve never seen anything like this before pic.twitter.com/m1wPjd2Ees — ELLA! 🛋️ (@blueadidaspants) August 1, 2024

It's Chappell's world and we're just living in it pic.twitter.com/8HbNS2eeYS — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 2, 2024