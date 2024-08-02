Four years ago, Chappell Roan was working at a coffee kiosk in a small town in Missouri. Four years later, she’s performing in front of “one of the biggest crowds ever seen” at Lollapalooza.
It’s been quite a rise for “your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” who has exploded in popularity since releasing her debut album, 2023’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess. Roan’s ascension to the top of pop continued on Thursday, where she performed at the Chicago-based music festival wearing a lucha libre-inspired outfit. There’s no estimate for how many people she played in front of, so let’s just go with: a lot.
“Four months ago she had never even hit the Hot 100. Now she’s playing to Reunited One Direction crowds at 5:00 on a Lollapalooza Thursday. I have never seen anything like this,” @AUgetoffmygold wrote on X, while @RaghallaighJ joked (?), “Chappell Roan gets a bigger crowd out than any presidential candidate — and as such, should run for President.”
Have a look:
The crowd for Chappell Roan at #Lollapalooza is INSANE pic.twitter.com/8cCR1vmzrV
— George Slater (@JorgeGuapo22) August 1, 2024
i’ve been going to lolla for 10 years and i’ve never seen anything like this before pic.twitter.com/m1wPjd2Ees
— ELLA! 🛋️ (@blueadidaspants) August 1, 2024
It's Chappell's world and we're just living in it pic.twitter.com/8HbNS2eeYS
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 2, 2024
chappell roan the popstar YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/n67O8AKHyA
— day (@rmjroan) August 1, 2024
Chappell Roan’s Lollapalooza Setlist
1. “Femininomenon”
2. “Naked In Manhattan”
3. “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl”
4. “Love Me Anyway”
5. “Picture You”
6. “Hot To Go!”
7. “After Midnight”
8. “Casual”
9. “The Subway”
10. “Red Wine Supernova”
11. “Good Luck, Babe!”
12. “My Kink Is Karma”
13. “Pink Pony Club”