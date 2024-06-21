During her Coachella performance in April, Chappell Roan described herself as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” The “HOT TO GO!” singer has become a lot of people’s favorite artist since then, with festival crowds requiring larger stages and toddler look-alikes. But Roan is quick to point out that she didn’t come up with “your favorite’s artist favorite artist.”

When the expression came up during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, she told host Jimmy Fallon, “That was a reference to Sasha Colby,” a former RuPaul’s Drag Race winner. “Sasha Colby said, ‘I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.’ And I was like, it just hit me through the heart.”

Fallon also mentioned that when he did a Google search for “chappell roan” (“Did you not know who I was before?” she zinged him), the top of the results page read, “Did you mean: your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” How did that come about? “It’s this random twink that works at Google,” Roan said. “I know it is. I know it’s just some, it’s some assistant that, like, we love her.”

You can watch Roan’s very funny The Tonight Show interview above. She also performed “Good Luck, Babe!” which you can check out below.