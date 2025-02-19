Chloe Moriondo has a new album coming out soon. The indie-pop star is “f*cking ecstatic” for you to hear it.

Oyster is the “Fruity” singer’s first full-length effort in three years, and as Moriondo said in a statement, “I’m so f*cking ecstatic for this album to be out. I’ve been yearning to release it since its conception and I’m bursting at the shell trying not to leak it all now. It’s full of vulnerability, frivolous crushes, despair, parties, and 17 billion tons of salt water.” She added, “The world is my oyster, and soon it will be yours, too!”

Along with the album announcement, Moriondo also shared the video for her alluring new single “Hate It.” Don’t let the title fool you: you will love it.

You can watch the “Hate It” video above, while the Oyster album cover and tracklist and Moriondo’s 2025 tour dates can be found below.