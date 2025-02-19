Chloe Moriondo has a new album coming out soon. The indie-pop star is “f*cking ecstatic” for you to hear it.
Oyster is the “Fruity” singer’s first full-length effort in three years, and as Moriondo said in a statement, “I’m so f*cking ecstatic for this album to be out. I’ve been yearning to release it since its conception and I’m bursting at the shell trying not to leak it all now. It’s full of vulnerability, frivolous crushes, despair, parties, and 17 billion tons of salt water.” She added, “The world is my oyster, and soon it will be yours, too!”
Along with the album announcement, Moriondo also shared the video for her alluring new single “Hate It.” Don’t let the title fool you: you will love it.
You can watch the “Hate It” video above, while the Oyster album cover and tracklist and Moriondo’s 2025 tour dates can be found below.
Chloe Moriondo’s Oyster Album Cover Artwork
Chloe Moriondo’s Oyster Tracklist
1. “Catch”
2. “Raw”
3. “Hate It”
4. “Abyss”
5. “Oyster”
6. “Shoreline”
7. “Parasite”
8. “7 Seas”
9. “Weak”
10. “Use”
11. “Sinking”
12. “Pond”
13. “Siren Calling”
Chloe Moriondo’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Oyster Tour
04/24 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
04/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/29 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/04 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/08 — San Diego, CA @ Soma SideStage
05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
05/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/12 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s
05/13 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Motorco
05/17 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
05/20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Oyster is out 3/28 via Public Consumption/Atlantic Music Group. Find more information here.