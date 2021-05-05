Chloe Moriondo has been steadily releasing new music over the last few years, but now the 18-year-old songwriter is gearing up to release her major-label debut. Blood Bunny is a departure from the sound on Moriondo’s previous work, employing a full band to create alternative rock songs that sound absolutely massive (think: The Joy Formidable), combined with excellent songwriting.

To celebrate the new album, Moriondo sat down to talk Hayley Williams, being able to fall asleep anywhere, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Teenage, honest, gross, and fun!!! >:P

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I want my music to be remembered as fun pop and rock music that lesbians all over the world loved.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I haven’t had enough experience I don’t think to truly pick my favorite city, but my first and only two headliners in London at Thousand Island were incredibly enthusiastic and so high energy and fun!! So I will say London for now or Detroit because it’s so close to home!!!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Probably Hayley Williams. I’ve listened to her voice in Paramore since I got my first purple iPod Nano and earbuds and I think it’s been echoing in my ears ever since!! She is so cool and inspirational and I’ve always just adored the insane rock chick energy she holds. I always wanted to hold that energy myself to others someday.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The best meal of my life was at this tiny little ramen place with my best friend and now girlfriend Samantha and tour manager Ally (if you’re reading this I miss u desperately!!). I believe it was in Boston and it was before I was vegetarian so I know I wouldn’t be able to get the exact same thing but Samantha let me have sips of the little bottled jasmine teas they sold and the ramen was heavenly.

What album do you know every word to?

This is mildly embarrassing, but I could confidently recite every lyric to any song thrown at me from Pretty. Odd. by P!ATD. That was the first album that came to my head because it’s so visceral to my middle school experience, but I could probably even more confidently recite every lyric to No Dogs Allowed by Sidney Gish as well.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The best concert I’ve ever attended was probably my first real smaller “show,” which I suppose is different from a concert? It was an Alvvays show at the Magic Stick in Detroit. Jay Som also opened, I remember, and it was my first time ever hearing of them which is crazy cus I love them now. If we’re talking best CONCERT, I would say BTS, which I spent far too much money on but got close enough to make eye contact with Jimin so I call it a win.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I haven’t performed for a while, but I would probably say a nice loose or cropped t shirt and shorts or a skirt would be best. I get really hot on stage and I like to move around a lot, so that will likely be my go-to outfit for the coming shows! I wanna look cool though so hopefully enough accessories + glitter + bright colors + stickers will make it cooler!!!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

He’s not a person but he is better, Mr. Bubz on Instagram is my favorite boy to look at besides my own dog. Something about angry little dogs is so endearing to my weird little brain, I just wanna hug em and let them bite me!!

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

On my last tour it was probably either “Judy Garland” by Frog or “I Eat Salads Now” by Sidney Gish, but who knows what this next one will bring…

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Open e guitar” I am too lazy to get a tuning pedal!!!!

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Mother Earth’s Plantasia by Mort Garson. I would give that album to anybody I cared about who maybe needed some nice plant music/ambience!

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I’m pretty good at being able to sleep anywhere, but so far I don’t think I’ve crashed anywhere weirder than a green room couch?!?!?! I’m sure the tour managers who have had to virtually carry me like a baby through venues would maybe have a nice tidbit for this question but I can’t think of anything!

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first ever tattoo was the tiny eyeball on my right middle finger, and it’s inspired by the eyes from a video game very close to my heart called Night in the Woods! I stick n poked it myself at first, but it was kinda shitty, so my friend Robin (Cavetown) poked over it for me much nicer when I visited him to record my first EP, Spirit Orb :P I have more + my eyeball is definitely not my favorite but that’s all I’ll say about them for now!!!

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I don’t listen to the radio very often anymore, but if I’m in the car with my dad and Dua Lipa comes on he is not touching that tuner. I don’t know what comes over me, it’s just the groove of it all. U want me. I want u baby.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I have so many lovely people in my life who have done kind things for me so it’s hard to pick something especially with my bad memory and fear of offending other people who have done nice things for me…… I will say the time a really cute fan in a pink lil outfit gave me a big BT21 Tata plushie that I still show off in my room. He’s so cute and those things are expensive so I was really touched cus he’s my favorite and I couldn’t imagine someone getting it for me!!

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Uhhhhhhh I’m 18 now, so just keep rockin and rollin I guess!!!!!????

What’s the last show you went to?

I think it was technically my own show, one of the Cavetown shows I was supporting in the UK before lockdown in 2020! I miss it so badly!!!!!

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

They’re not often on TV, but if either Labyrinth or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Johnny Depp version) are on I will sit on the couch and vibe. I fall asleep during movies a lot so I might pass out but I love them regardless.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Oh sh*t I can’t cook. I’d beg my dad to help me make a vegetarian lasagna, but if he weren’t home I would try my best to make a soup of sorts I suppose…. Everyone likes soup right? Obama likes soup right???

Blood Bunny is out May 9 via Public Consumption. Pre-order the album here.