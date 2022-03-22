Ahead of his upcoming Mathematics Tour, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram and Twitter yesterday to tease new music. In a series of posts, he recounted meeting Colombian singer/rapper J Balvin at a gym last year around Christmas.

“It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi,” said the “Shivers” singer.

Included in the posts was a video with clips of the two in a recording studio, along with them on the set of what appears to be a music video.

So I want to share something with you that I’ve been working on. I met @JBALVIN in a gym in New York last year.

It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi… pic.twitter.com/O21klmbJnf — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 21, 2022

Sheeran followed up the video clip, revealing he and Balvin later went for lunch and afternoon tea. The two would later take to the studio to write and record two songs — “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

“He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine,” Sheeran continued “Was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it.”

Neither Sheeran nor Balvin have revealed an exact release date for their collaborations, however, Sheeran teases they will be out “soon” and he “absolutely” loves them.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.