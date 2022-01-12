Finneas Becomes A Cynical Thief In His ‘The Kids Are All Dying’ Video

Finneas may be fresh out of a very successful 2021, but that hasn’t stopped him from sharing even more content. Not only did he drop his debut album Optimist, but he also received Grammy nominations across all four major categories, including Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. Now giving fans more insight into his creative vision around his debut album, Finneas shares a visual alongside his poignant track “The Kids Are All Dying.”

The visual was directed by Philip Andelman, who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and John Mayer in the past. Shot in Los Angeles, it sees Finneas breaking into a jewelry shop and causing a scene. The song itself speaks to how exhausting the world can feel at times. As Finneas is seen smashing the glass encasing expensive necklaces, he sings of people being concerned with frivolous things while politicians are lying, schools are on lockdown, and kids are dying.

Alongside the visual’s release, Finneas offered a statement behind the meaning of the track. “Even if we are living through a time of chaos and uncertainty, the human experience is never going to exclude love, sex, fun, leisure, and adventure,” he said. “If you’re in love, you’re going to write a love song. It’s how the brain works.”

Watch Finneas’ “The Kids Are All Dying” video above.

Optimist is out now via Interscope Records. Get it here.