The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are not too far away now, as the 2022 ceremony is set to air on January 31 on CBS. Ahead of then, though, the Recording Academy has unveiled its list of nominees. (As a reminder, the eligibility window for the 2022 Grammys is from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, so only works released during that period are eligible for recognition.) Check out the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees below. Record Of The Year

ABBA — “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste — “Freedom”

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open” Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste — We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale

Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever

HER — Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X — Montero

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour

Taylor Swift — Evermore

Kanye West — Donda Song Of The Year

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile — “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

HER — “Fight For You”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time” Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber — “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande — “Positions”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco — “Lonely”

BTS — “Butter”

Coldplay — “Higher Power”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale

Norah Jones — ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly — A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi — Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson — That’s Life

Dolly Parton — A Holly Dolly Christmas Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande — Positions

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack and David Guetta — “Hero”

Ólafur Arnalds — “Loom” Feat. Bonobo

James Blake — “Before”

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — “Heartbreak”

Caribou — “You Can Do It”

Rüfüs Du Sol — “Alive”

Tiësto — “The Business” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Black Coffee — Subconsciously

Illenium — Fallen Embers

Major Lazer — Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello — Shockwave

Sylvan Esso — Free Love

Ten City — Judgement Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes — “Shore”

Halsey — “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”

Japanese Breakfast — “Jubilee”

Arlo Parks — “Collapsed In Sunbeams”

St. Vincent — “Daddy’s Home” Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal — “Double Dealin'”

Rachel Eckroth — “The Garden”

Taylor Eigsti — “Tree Falls”

Steve Gadd Band — “At Blue Note Tokyo”

Mark Lettieri — “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” Best Rock Performance

AC/DC — “Shot in the Dark”

Black Pumas — “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”

Chris Cornell — “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones — “Ohms”

Foo Fighters — “Making a Fire” Best Metal Performance

Deftones — “Genesis”

Dream Theater — “The Alien”

Gojira — “Amazonia”

Mastodon — “Pushing the Tides”

Rob Zombie — “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”

Best Rock Song

Weezer — “All My Favorite Songs”

Kings Of Leon — “The Bandit”

Mmmoth Wvh — “Distance”

Paul McCartney — “Find My Way”

Foo Fighters — “Waiting on a War” Best Rock Album

AC/DC — “Power Up”

Black Pumas — “Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A”

Chris Cornell — “No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1”

Foo Fighters — “Medicine at Midnight”

Paul McCartney — “McCartney III” Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste — “I Need You”

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon — “Bring It on Home to Me” Feat. Charlie Bereal

Leon Bridges — “Born Again” Feat. Robert Glasper

HER — “Fight for You”

Lucky Daye — “How Much Can a Heart Take” Feat Yebba Best R&B Song

HER — “Damage”

SZA — “Good Days”

Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Silk Sonic– “Leave the Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan — “Pick Up Your Feelings” Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger — New Light

Cory Henry — Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye — Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington — Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego — Studying Abroad: Extended Stay Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra — Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste — We Are

Leon Bridges — Gold-Diggers Sound

HER — Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Cardi B — “Up”

J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray

Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future and Young Thug

Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Sh*t”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole — “Pride Is The Devil” Feat. Lil Baby

Doja Cat — “Need To Know”

Lil Nas X — “Industry Baby” Feat. Jack Harlow

Tyler The Creator — “Wusyaname” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign

Kanye West — “Hurricane” Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby Best Rap Song

DMX — “Bath Salts” Feat. Jay-Z and Nas

Saweetie — “Best Friend” Feat. Doja Cat

Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West — “Jail” Feat. Jay-Z

J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton — Brothers

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej — Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone — Pangaea

Opium Moon — Night + Day

Laura Sullivan — Pieces Of Forever Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton) Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

“Brothers,” Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

“Pangaea,” Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

“Night + Day,” Opium Moon

“Pieces of Forever,” Laura Sullivan Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron, soloist

“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste, soloist

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard, soloist

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea, soloist Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Generations,” The Baylor Project

“Superblue,” Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

“Time Traveler,” Nnenna Freelon

“Flor,” Gretchen Parlato

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab,” Esperanza Spalding Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul,” Jon Batiste

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

“Skyline,” Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Akoustic Band Live,” Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV),” Pat Metheny Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Live at Birdland!,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Dear Love,” Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

“For Jimmy, Wes AND Oliver,” Christian McBride Big Band

“Swirling,” Sun Ra Arkestra

“Jackets XL,” Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band Best Latin Jazz Album

“Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

“The South Bronx Story,” Carlos Henriquez

“Virtual Birdland,” Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Transparency,” Dafnis Prieto Sextet

“El Arte Del Bolero,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story,” Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition,” Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger,” Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2,” Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live),” Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On,” Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

“Songs For the Times,” The Isaacs

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez Best Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

“Jose,” J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios),” Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja,” Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition),” Diamante Eléctrico

“Origen,” Juanes

“Calambre,” Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño,” C. Tangana

“Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia,” Zoé Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2,” Aida Cuevas

“A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández

“Seis,” Mon Laferte

“Un Canto por México, Vol. II,” Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe),” Christian Nodal Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“En Cuarentena,” El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso,” Aymée Nuviola

“Colegas,” Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Live in Peru,” Tony Succar Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell) Best Americana Album

“Downhill From Everywhere,” Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings,” John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons,” Los Lobos

“Outside Child,” Allison Russell

“Stand For Myself,” Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal,” Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

“A Tribute To Bill Monroe,” The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See,” Rhonda Vincent Best Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years of Blues,” Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

“Traveler’s Blues,” Blues Traveler

“I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

“Be Ready When I Call You,” Guy Davis

“Take Me Back,” Kim Wilson Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream,” The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea,” Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War,” Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up,” Steve Cropper

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely [Live],” Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition),” Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite,” Sarah Jarosz Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People,” Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco,” Corey Ledet Zydeco

“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja,” Etana

“Positive Vibration,” Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin,” Sean Paul

“Royal,” Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja

“10,” Spice Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What — BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga) Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed Best Remixed Recording

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub); Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek Remix); Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach); track from: “Greatest Hits Vol. 2 The Better Noise Years”

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix); Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM REMIX); 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix); Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix); Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones); track from: “White Pony” (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix); Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems Best Global Music Album

“Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1,” Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert,” Daniel Ho and Friends

“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

“Legacy +,” Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition,” Wizkid Best Children’s Music Album

“Actívate,” 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe,” 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future,” Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World,” Falu

“Crayon Kids,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath,” Levar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy

“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford

“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis C.K.,” Louis C.K.

“Thanks For Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze

“Zero ___ Given,” Kevin Hart Best Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella,” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers,” Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

“Girl From The North Country,” Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording),” Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots,” Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear) Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella,” (Various Artists)

“Dear Evan Hansen,” (Various Artists)

“In The Heights,” (Various Artists)

“One Night In Miami…,” (Various Artists)

“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” (Various Artists)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton,” Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16),” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)

“All Eyes On Me [From Inside],” Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far],” Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

“Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect],” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…],” Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.) Best Immersive Audio Album

“Alicia,” George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

“Clique,” Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

“Fine Line,” Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

“The Future Bites,” Jake Fields and Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

“Stille Grender,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor) Best Immersive Audio Album (for 63rd Grammy Awards)

“Bolstad: Tomba Sonora,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)

“Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes),” Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert and David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier and Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)

“Fryd,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad and Cantus)

“Mutt Slang Ii – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage,” Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet and Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

“Soundtrack of the American Soldier,” Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene and the United States Army Field Band) Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Archetypes,” Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears,” Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas,” Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand,’” Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra) Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)

“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Best Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare) Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking,” JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

“Bruits,” Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Alone Together,” Jennifer Koh

“An American Mosaic,” Simone Dinnerstein

“Bach: Sonatas and Partitas,” Augustin Hadelich

“Beethoven and Brahms: Violin Concertos,” Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

“Mak Bach,” Mak Grgić

“Of Power,” Curtis Stewart Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Confessions,” Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

“Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers,” Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)

“Schubert: Winterreise,” Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Unexpected Shadows,” Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz) Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals – A New World, A New Canon,” Agave and Reginald L. Mobley. Geoffrey Silver, producer.

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer.

“Cerrone: The Arching Path,” Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum. Mike Tierney, producer.

“Plays,” Chick Corea. Chick Corea and Birnie Kirsh, producers.

“Women Warriors – The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Andy Akiho, composer. (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One,” Louis Andriessen, composer. (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice and Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin and Skidmore: Archetypes,” Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers. (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11,” Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion) Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat and Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez and Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’farrill, composer (Arturo O’farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

“For The Love Of A Princess (From ‘Braveheart’),” Robin Smith, Arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra and Robin Smith)

“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, Arranger (Emile Mosseri)

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From ‘Kirby Superstar’),” Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo Y Gabriela) Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, Arranger (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)

“A Change is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, Arranger (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, Arranger (Cody Fry)

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock) Best Recording Package

“American Jackpot / American Girls,” Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, Art Directors (Reckless Kelly)

“Carnage,” Nick Cave and Tom Hingston, Art Directors (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis)

“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

“Serpentine Prison,” Dayle Doyle, Art Director (Matt Berninger)

“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, Art Director (Soul Of Ears)