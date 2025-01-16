Los Angeles wildfire relief is quickly becoming a leading philanthropic cause as the damage caused by the natural disaster adds up. Now, Live Nation is getting in on it: Recently, they announced FireAid, a benefit concert set for Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on January 30.

The lineup includes Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and Dave Matthews and John Mayer performing together for the first time.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 22, at noon PT. You can find more information here.

The concert will be broadcast by AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

In their announcement of the event, Live Nation says the show is “dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” and that proceeds “will go towards a 501(c)(3) created for this event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies.”

Meanwhile, The Eagles have donated $2.5 million to the event. Like the other aforementioned artists, it remains to be seen if they’ll be on the performance lineup.