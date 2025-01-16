As the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires continues to mount, stars from the music world are doing what they can to help. For example, Snoop Dogg turned his clothing store into a temporary donation center, and Beyoncé’s BeyGood foundation donated $2.5 million. Now, it’s Will.i.am’s turn.

The multi-hyphenate Black Eyed Peas leader — alongside D-Nice, DJ Hed, Etienne Maurice, and special guests — are set to appear on “LA Check In,” a livestream benefit event broadcasting from Will.i.am’s FYI Studios. The event is presented by the Annenberg Foundation in partnership with the i.am Angel Foundation. It streams on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch starting today (January 16) at 6 p.m. PT.

The event is modeled after D-Nice’s COVID-era hit Club Quarantine, per a press release, and it will “combine uplifting sets curated by D-Nice and DJ Hed with updates on vital resources for victims along with stories of hope — offering community, entertainment and value to those affected and those looking for ways to assist.” Aside from the aforementioned, “several celebrity guests and hometown heroes are scheduled to appear.”

Will.i.am says in a statement:

“Families and students across the city urgently need our support as many lives have been disrupted, including losing everything in the fires. Teaming up with fellow musicians and the Annenberg Foundation for fire relief is what the community needs right now to connect us and activate those who wish to donate and volunteer. I know the great work the Annenberg Foundation does first-hand as a beneficiary and am thankful for their support of my i.am Angel Foundation which provides STEM education and robotics programs for more than 14,000 Los Angeles-area disadvantaged youth.”

Will.i.am is a partner and investor in Uproxx Studios.