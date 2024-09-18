If Jenna Ortega needs a new Wednesday Addams dance for season 2, maybe she can ask Chappell Roan for help.

The Wednesday star took time off from filming season two of the hit Netflix series to attend Roan’s concert in Dublin, Ireland this week. Also in attendance was Ortega’s co-star Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair. In fan-shot videos, Ortega can be seen conversing with Myers, enjoying a glass of wine, and doing the “Hot To Go!” dance, as seen here and here.

Roan wrote “Hot To Go!” so she could “live out my cheerleader fantasy!” she explained. “I just wanted to make something simple and silly that I could do with the audience because I’m a huge fan of audience participation. Also, selfishly (and shamelessly) I wanted to bounce around on stage singing a song about being hot.” Roan also said she was inspired by one of Queen’s many hits. “I saw a Queen video where they’re singing ‘Radio Ga Ga’ at [Wembley Stadium] and the whole crowd was doing this thing,” she shared to Teen Vogue. “I was like, how do I make the crowd do that?”

That was in 2023. A year later, the star of the biggest movie in the country is doing her dance.