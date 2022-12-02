TV

Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ Dance Is The ‘Weird Goth Girl’ Representation People Have Been Waiting For

Jenna Ortega entered 2022 as a Disney Channel star. She left it as a certified scream queen, thanks to her performances in Scream and X, and a goth icon.

The actress was cast as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, which broke a viewership record previously set by Stranger Things. The Tim Burton-directed series has its own viral “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” moment in a scene where Wednesday does a “weird girl” dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by the Cramps. “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one,” Ortega tweeted. Her commitment to authenticity has not gone unnoticed.

BuzzFeed reports that real-life goths (not her X co-star) are sharing their appreciation for Ortega on TikTok. “Attention, goth girls! Were you compared to Wednesday Addams growing up? Was the greeting ‘Hey, Morticia’ used towards you in a not-so-friendly manner? Are you tired of seeing the people who mocked your style embracing Addams Family aesthetic? You may be entitled to financial compensation,” one user wrote, while another added, “You can definitely tell the people who watched Wednesday and have never, like, experienced goth culture before because they’re making fun of the way she dances. Y’all, it’s Wednesday Addams. It’s not Addison Rae, alright?”

Ortega’s Wednesday is also the weirdo representation that many have been looking for:

You can enjoy the dance sequence for yourself below.

