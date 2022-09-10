Ahead of her fourth studio album Star-Crossed‘s first birthday tomorrow, Kacey Musgraves has shared a brief documentary detailing the making of the record.

In the 14-minute clip, titled Star-Crossed: Making The Album, Musgraves is seen in the studio working with her collaborators and laying down tracks for the album. She also shares interview footage, in which she details certain songs, and how they came together.

One of the album’s standout tracks is “Breadwinner,” on which, Musgraves sings of a man who feels insecure about her financial success. In an interview with Time, she revealed that she drew from her own personal experience with this type of dynamic, as well as that of many other women.

“I’m not the only one who’s experienced that,” Musgraves said, “and I’m not going to be the last. It always makes it easier to put vulnerable thoughts out there when you know they’re going to be met with connection. As more women have moved into power, it’s been interesting to see the effects. It’s important for men to know there are so many things you can bring to the table other than money. If you’re with a woman who earns more than you, maybe look at what you can bring emotionally, mentally, or around the house. I feel really lucky to be with someone who is so secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible. It’s a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally.

Check out Star-Crossed: Making The Album above.