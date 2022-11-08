Katy Perry found herself in hot water today after revealing that she voted for American businessman-turned-politician Rick Caruso for the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The singer’s recent post on Instagram raised many eyebrows. Perry can be seen posing with a thumbs up from inside the voting booth, clearly indicating her vote for the former longtime Republican who only just changed his party affiliation to Democrat earlier this year.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm,” Perry wrote with a series of hashtags such as #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok.

In the past, Caruso has been linked to anti-abortion organizations and politicians, along with reportedly pledging $1 million to support an abortion rights proposition but has yet to donate any of those funds, according to the LA Times.

Additionally, Caruso was criticized for his time as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for USC, where the school’s former full-time gynecologist George Tyndall seemingly faced no accountability after facing dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct before being allowed to leave the school.

Perry seemed more fitting to support progressive Democrat candidate Rep. Karen Bass, especially after her support of Hillary Clinton in the past, even performing at her DNC gathering in 2016. But it looks like Perry isn’t alone in her support for Caruso — Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, and new Twitter boss Elon Musk have also shared their support for the Los Angeles businessman.

After facing heavy backlash, Perry appeared to turn off her comments on the post and has yet to acknowledge the backlash.

Check out some reactions below.

katy perry posted herself voting for a republican today and her stans are scrambling pic.twitter.com/i7c0GWMEqD — matt (@mattxiv) November 8, 2022

As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others. — Travon (@Travon) November 8, 2022

Fuck Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/pCNPwF6kRf — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 7, 2022

So Katy Perry, Snoop and Gwen Paltrow all went full right wing in LA cool cool. — Rafael Shimunov is on Mastodon (@rafaelshimunov) November 8, 2022