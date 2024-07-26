Lady Gaga helped kick off the 2024 Olympics with a performance of “Mon Truc En Plumes” (which translates to “My Thing With Feathers”) by French dancer, actress, and singer Renée “Zizi” Jeanmaire at the Opening Ceremony today (July 26).

Lady Gaga’s full performance at the #Olympics opening ceremony. https://t.co/E7NziCe1bJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2024

For the performance, Gaga was joined by a group of backing dancers wearing black clothing and carrying large pink feather fans as they performed by the Seine River. Gaga wrapped up the performance by playing a bit of piano before the finale.

Following the performance, Gaga shared a lengthy social media post, writing:

“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song–a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre. This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ in 1961. The title means ‘My Thing with Feathers.’ And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical ‘Anything Goes’ which was my first jazz release. Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music–I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth–Paris. We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive–a real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills–I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you–it’s a gift I’ll never forget! Congratulations to all the athletes who are competing in this year’s Olympic Games! It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!”

I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and… pic.twitter.com/FMNyiosHUR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2024

As Variety notes, the performance was Gaga’s first time playing the Olympics, following reports that she nearly participated in a performance at the 2020 Olympics.

Ahead of the ceremony, there were rumors that Gaga would perform. French President Emmanuel Macron would even addressed them, saying days ago of her then-speculated performance, “It would be great news because she’s a tremendous artist. I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony like all our compatriots. I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly with all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise.”