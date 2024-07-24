There have been a bunch of rumors about who’s performing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. There has been speculation that Lady Gaga will sing at some sort of Olympic ceremony, and that was quickly followed by rumors that Celine Dion will also perform.

Well, according to French journalist Thierry Moreau, those rumors are both true and even related. Moreau reported today (July 24) that Gaga and Dion sang Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose” as a duet during an Olympic rehearsal, suggesting that the pair will sing it together at the opening ceremony on July 26.

Info du soir :

🚨@celinedion et @ladygaga ont répété en duo « La vie en rose » d’Edith Piaf.

Céline Dion sera habillée par Dior avec une cape en plumes roses et noires…

😉 — Thierry Moreau (@ThierryMoreauTM) July 24, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron would certainly be thrilled to see Dion take the stage: In an interview yesterday (as USA Today notes), Macron was asked if Dion is performing and he responded, “It would be great news because she’s a tremendous artist. I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony like all our compatriots. I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly with all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise.”

If Dion does end up singing, it would be her first public performance since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. This comes after she made an appearance at the 2024 Grammys and sounded fantastic singing backstage.