Laura Dern has been a successful working actor for decades, so there are plenty of projects from which fans might recognize her. Jurassic Park was of course a defining ’90s role, and more recently, she actually popped up in the new season of The White Lotus. She opened herself up to an entirely new fan base towards the end of 2022, though, with a role in Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” video. In fact, she has an amusing anecdote about that.

Darn was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (January 5) and she told the story:

“I, by good fortune, was in Hawaii — I love it there so much — and friends have an organic farm on Oahu, where we did film some of the original Jurassic Park. And I was coming out of their farm and there’s a guided tour of ‘the sites of Jurassic Park‘ with, like, a little sign saying, ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park.’ And as I was post-beach and seeing our friends, we’re getting in the car and I’m standing right in front of the sign, and here comes a group of people. And this girl comes running up to me and says, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!’ I’m just like… I just want to be with my family, let’s not do a whole Jurassic Park… she goes, ‘Aren’t you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?!’ [laughs]. It was amazing. She did ask for a picture with me because she loves Taylor Swift, and there was ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’ right behind us [laughs].”

She also spoke highly of Swift, saying she had the “time of [her] life” making the video and and that she was “amazed by what a great filmmaker” Swift is.

Watch the interview above.