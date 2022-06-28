Lauv is set to return with his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing, this summer. On his second effort, Lauv plans to dive into deeper elements of storytelling, consisting of themes of nostalgia, conflict, and self-empowerment.

“My album All 4 Nothing curates an energy of openness, wonder, and excitement, but also vulnerability and realness,” Lauv said in a statement. “I hope it opens up a vortex to something you haven’t felt in a while — a place where you can build yourself up from.”

Ahead of the album, Lauv has premiered a new single called “Kids Are Born Stars.” In the song’s accompanying music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, Lauv is seen spending time with a younger version of himself. Before filming the video, Lauv said he spent a lot of time trying to channel his inner child.

“When I started making this album, I was doing a lot of inner child meditation work and this song was me getting back in touch with my 8th grade self and giving him a little dose of confidence because Lord knows he would’ve needed it back then,” Lauv said. “As an adult, I had lost touch with my sense of confidence too and making this song and the whole album helped me get back in touch with the person I really am.”

Beginning in August, Lauv will embark on a North American headlining tour with Hayley Kiyoko opening on all dates.

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Amory

08/12 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/13 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/16 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

08/17 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

08/23 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

08/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/26 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

08/28 — Ashbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/07 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

09/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/20 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

All 4 Nothing is out 8/5 via Lauv. Pre-save it here.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.