Lorde had a busy weekend, including appearing at both Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival and LA’s Primavera Sound. Still, during her set at Primavera, she found time to tease fans with potential new music on the horizon. While she has been touring in support of her 2021 album Solar Power, Lorde admitted to knowing what she has in store for future releases.

“Who knows what will come next? Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon,” she said. “When I was a teenager it was about not being a teenager, when I was 20 it was about a boy, now it’s about the climate.”

This hasn’t been the first time Lorde has alluded to the themes in her first two albums, Pure Heroine and Melodrama, but it is the clearest about fans having some potential new music to look forward to. In June, during her London shows, Lorde shared her thoughts on thinking about wanting to make pop bangers again.

“We’ve had a really difficult, painful, lonely few years and artists take that, and they process it and they make something that’s maybe quieter, or more private,” she said. “But the banger will always be on the horizon.”

thank you for these words @lorde, tonight meant so much to me pic.twitter.com/Over5tWELV — a 🦷 (@gorlgenius) September 17, 2022

A similar theme is present in Lorde’s Instagram bio, which is an all-caps quote by Joan Didion. “THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME– A RETURN TO INNOCENCE– THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD– AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL,” it reads. As Lorde has released three albums up to this point, it appears to assign one to each record. She would eventually touch on these same concepts, using past era versions of herself in the music video for Solar Power‘s “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All).”

Watch Lorde’s Primavera Sound LA speech above.