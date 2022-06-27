This year’s Glastonbury Festival has featured a number of artists taking political stances in favor of women’s rights. That’s because the showcase kicked off shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade which guaranteed the right to an abortion for women all over the country. During the weekend, Kendrick Lamar, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo (with help from Lily Allen), and Green Day all used the Glastonbury stage to share their thoughts about Roe V. Wade being overturned. Lorde has now joined that list as she also gave the US Supreme Court a piece of her mind.

“fuck the supreme court” – lorde pic.twitter.com/jp5CkD5I30 — r ◡̈ taylor’s version (@foreverrwinter) June 26, 2022

After performing “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” from her 2021 album Solar Power, Lorde took a moment to address the Supreme Court’s recent ruling. “Wanna hear a secret girls?” she said. “Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.” She continued, “But here’s another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. F*ck the Supreme Court.”

Elsewhere in her set, Lorde invited Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to perform “Stoned At The Nail Salon” together.

You can watch Lorde’s speech and her performance with Clairo and Arlo Parks in the videos above.

