Ricky Martin’s Nephew Has Withdrawn His Claims Of Domestic Abuse

Variety reports that the controversial domestic abuse claims against Ricky Martin have been withdrawn by his accuser, his nephew, during a pre-trial hearing today in Puerto Rico. The case is now considered closed.

Martin was served a restraining order by his nephew earlier this month, as the 21-year-old claimed that the two had been involved in a relationship that ended badly, prompting harassment from Martin, who denied the allegations. According to the singer’s lawyers, Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Today, after the case was withdrawn, Martin’s legal team issued the following statement: