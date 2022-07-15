Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin was accused of domestic violence earlier this month, but a new report now adds incest to the claims against him. According to the Spanish news site Marca via TMZ, the alleged victim was the singer’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who also filed a protection order against him. Sanchez claims that he and Martin were in a relationship for seven months and that the relationship was marked by “physical and psychological attacks on him” by the singer. The domestic violence charge came when Sanchez allegedly ended the relationship and an angry Martin reacted poorly.

According to Puerto Rican laws, certain sexual crimes carry harsher penalties if the victim is related to the accused, which could lead to up to 50 years in prison. Ricky Martin posted a statement on social media calling the accusations against him false but said he could not provide more details because of the legal case. “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” he wrote. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

The trial against Martin is set to begin July 21.