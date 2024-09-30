Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly have an “on and off” relationship. As of now, it appears to be on.

Over the weekend, director Alfredo Flores shared a batch of photos on Instagram, including a selfie where he’s sharing Erewhon‘s expensive “Short N’ Sweet” smoothie with Carpenter, who has a straw next to her open mouth. In the comments, the Saltburn actor replied, “Im the cup.”

As one fan of them both put it, “a match made in freakville.”

Speaking of horniness, Carpenter has dropped the NSFW outros to “Nonsense” on her Short N’ Sweet Tour (including one about Keoghan). But she told Cosmopolitan that she’s “learned a lot more about sexuality through writing [the outros] than people think. I think people think I’m just obnoxiously horny when in reality, writing them comes from the ability to not be fearful of your sexuality as opposed to just not being able to put it down.”

Carpenter continued, “But, in a real way, my advice is: Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe. Boring answer.”