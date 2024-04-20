Move over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there is a new crossover couple that has pop music fans attention. Since dating rumors kicked off in January, the public has grown intrigued by Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan‘s pairing. Now, with the relationship status confirmed, fans are obsessed with what will come from their romance.

Yesterday (April 19), the duo’s budding love story was engraved into the Coachella history books thanks to a not so subtle Saltburn-inspired lyric change by Carpenter. To close out her set, Carpenter decided to tweak the ending to her song “Nonsense.”

Instead of a cutesy tribute to her fans, Carpenter used the modified outro to boast about Keoghan’s twisted love for her, using the infamous bathtub scene from the film as a metaphor.

“Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine /Coachella see you back here when I headline,” sang Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter la rompió con su outro sobre el hottie de su novio Barry Keoghan y la referencia a Saltburn 🔥 "

He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine

" pic.twitter.com/Av20qmJoUg — Ana Manson (@CapitAnna) April 20, 2024

Keoghan hasn’t posted any response to the onstage shoutout across his social media accounts. However, during weekend one of Coachella, he put his support for his boo on full display, dancing from the crowd. So, it is safe to say he’s more than likely giddy about the song’s update.