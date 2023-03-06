Since the start of 2023, there’s been a whole thing between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, which has mostly consisted of fans interpreting subtle online activity to mean the two (both of whom are associated with Justin Bieber in one way or another) have problems with each other. The whole thing prompted Gomez to take a break from social media recently, saying when announcing her online hiatus, “I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.”

Gomez has since returned to the internet, though, and yesterday, she seemingly addressed the Bieber situation.

In the comments of a recent TikTok post (the one below, in which Gomez demonstrates her beauty routine), Gomez wrote, “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.” A few minutes later, she added in another comment, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love [folded hands emoji].”

This comes shortly after Gomez dethroned Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on Instagram. Gomez, of course, was once the most-followed person on the platform overall.