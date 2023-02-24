Thanks to Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner is no longer the reigning queen of Instagram. The former Disney star has dethroned the media personality and businesswoman as Instagram’s most-followed female celebrity. Gomez earned the title in 2016 before taking a brief social media hiatus. Now with nearly 400 million followers — 381 million to be exact — the Only Murderers In The Building actress is back stronger than ever.
“Selena Gomez has officially surpassed Kylie Jenner in Instagram followers,” Pop Crave reported. ‘She becomes the most-followed female celebrity on the platform.”
Selena Gomez has officially surpassed Kylie Jenner in Instagram followers.
She becomes the most-followed female celebrity on the platform. pic.twitter.com/sDY3HgFg6F
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
But the congratulations were short-lived. Following the news, the Rare Beauty founder announced she was taking a break from social media after becoming embroiled in some alleged online drama over the most unexpected thing: eyebrows.
“I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much, but eh,” she wrote.
Selena Gomez reveals on a short TikTok Live that she’ll be “taking a second from social media” after commenting on videos about Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.
“I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.” pic.twitter.com/Tv5d9QACJZ
— Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 23, 2023
After Gomez shared a TikTok video explaining that she had accidentally laminated her brows too much, both Jenner and Hailey Bieber, her longtime ex-boyfriend’s wife, were pictured on their Instagram stories, zooming in on their brows, with the caption “this was an accident?” which, according to SG fans is major shade toward Selena.
However, Gomez and Bieber have spoken out to deny there’s any beef between the two. Even Jenner responded to the mess, calling it “a reach.”
Gomez wanting to take another social media hiatus makes perfect sense. She’s been through a lot lately. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez revealed that TikTok was the only social media app she was using and that she had outsourced all her other social media accounts to her assistant.
“People can call me ugly or stupid, and I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ But these people get detailed,” Gomez said regarding online trolls. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”