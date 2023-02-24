Thanks to Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner is no longer the reigning queen of Instagram. The former Disney star has dethroned the media personality and businesswoman as Instagram’s most-followed female celebrity. Gomez earned the title in 2016 before taking a brief social media hiatus. Now with nearly 400 million followers — 381 million to be exact — the Only Murderers In The Building actress is back stronger than ever.

“Selena Gomez has officially surpassed Kylie Jenner in Instagram followers,” Pop Crave reported. ‘She becomes the most-followed female celebrity on the platform.”

Selena Gomez has officially surpassed Kylie Jenner in Instagram followers. She becomes the most-followed female celebrity on the platform. pic.twitter.com/sDY3HgFg6F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

But the congratulations were short-lived. Following the news, the Rare Beauty founder announced she was taking a break from social media after becoming embroiled in some alleged online drama over the most unexpected thing: eyebrows.

“I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much, but eh,” she wrote.

Selena Gomez reveals on a short TikTok Live that she’ll be “taking a second from social media” after commenting on videos about Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. “I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.” pic.twitter.com/Tv5d9QACJZ — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 23, 2023

After Gomez shared a TikTok video explaining that she had accidentally laminated her brows too much, both Jenner and Hailey Bieber, her longtime ex-boyfriend’s wife, were pictured on their Instagram stories, zooming in on their brows, with the caption “this was an accident?” which, according to SG fans is major shade toward Selena.