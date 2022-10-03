Taylor Swift Republic VMAs After Party 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Might Be Entering A Villain Era With A New Song Title Reveal For ‘Anti-Hero’

by: Twitter

Yesterday at midnight, Taylor Swift revealed another track off of her upcoming album Midnights. Using a bingo turner, Swift decides which track number gets a title reveal — this most recent round being track three called “Anti-Hero.” However, unlike previous uploads, Swift also posted a separate video, where she shared more about the song’s meaning and relation to her personal life.

“Track 3, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift said. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know… not to sound too dark, but, like, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. But, don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to.”

“This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself,” she continued. “We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. So, yeah, I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Many wondered why this song received a separate explainer from Swift. After all, she’s shared six total titles from Midnights so far. There are a few theories, with the most probable one being that “Anti-Hero” is one of the album’s singles. There is also speculation based on the way Swift holds the phone in her videos that the ones turned upside-down are collaborations with other artists. (The phone was turned upside-down for both “Anti-Hero” and “Vigilante Sh*t.”)

In addition to Swift’s track reveal, four limited-edition signed copies of Midnights were uploaded to her store last night — but have since all sold out.

View some of the fan reactions to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” song reveal below.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×