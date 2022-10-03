Yesterday at midnight, Taylor Swift revealed another track off of her upcoming album Midnights. Using a bingo turner, Swift decides which track number gets a title reveal — this most recent round being track three called “Anti-Hero.” However, unlike previous uploads, Swift also posted a separate video, where she shared more about the song’s meaning and relation to her personal life.

“Track 3, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift said. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know… not to sound too dark, but, like, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. But, don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to.”

“This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself,” she continued. “We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. So, yeah, I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Many wondered why this song received a separate explainer from Swift. After all, she’s shared six total titles from Midnights so far. There are a few theories, with the most probable one being that “Anti-Hero” is one of the album’s singles. There is also speculation based on the way Swift holds the phone in her videos that the ones turned upside-down are collaborations with other artists. (The phone was turned upside-down for both “Anti-Hero” and “Vigilante Sh*t.”)

In addition to Swift’s track reveal, four limited-edition signed copies of Midnights were uploaded to her store last night — but have since all sold out.

View some of the fan reactions to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” song reveal below.

🎵 | #TSmidnighTS tracklist so far: ▪️Track 2 — Maroon

▪️Track 3 — Anti-Hero

▪️Track 6 — Midnight Rain

▪️Track 7 — Question…?

▪️Track 8 — Vigilante Shit

▪️Track 13 — Mastermind pic.twitter.com/iTogY62RRX — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftNZ) October 3, 2022

am i absolutely in love and obsessed with anti-hero? yes

do i have any idea what it sounds like? no#MidnightsMayhemWithMe #TSmidnighTS @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/gEOAJ0cLjq — rohan (@rohandbatc) October 3, 2022

wait anti-hero is the only song that’s gotten an explanation… is it the LEAD SINGLE?????? — Taylor Throwbacks🕛 (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 3, 2022

i’m convinced these are lyrics from anti-hero and that it will be the first single from #tsmidnights pic.twitter.com/XerAaYm0af — brandi 🕰 midnights (@daysevermore) October 3, 2022

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.