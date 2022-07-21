Fans of Haim and Taylor Swift received a pleasant surprise tonight. During Haim’s concert at the London O2 arena, the sisters’ longtime besty made a surprise appearance. While the ladies of Haim are currently on an international tour supporting their third album, Women In Music, PT. III, Swift hasn’t toured since her 2018 Reputation tour.

“I haven’t been on stage in a very long time,” said Swift as she arrived on stage. “It’s nice…it’s nice, it’s very nice. When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I’m going to have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that. So we had a thought. If we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest you have sung all night – which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly – extraordinary work.”

Swift joined Haim in a performance of their song, “Gasoline,” which they mashed up into Swift’s “Love Story.”

Taylor Swift at HAIM’s show in London tonight. pic.twitter.com/tgKzCbDxUt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2022

Over the years, Haim has joined Swift on her 1989 tour, and they have collaborated on a cut from Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore called “No Body, No Crime.”

Check out a clip of the performance above.