Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour has broken numerous records: the first tour to gross over $1 billion, the highest-grossing concert film of all-time, the first tour to register a 2.3-magnitude earthquake, etc. By the time the lengthy tour wraps up in December, it’s expected to surpass $2 billion in sales, and that doesn’t even include the millions made on the re-sale market.

How much of that does Taylor herself take home?

According to Variety, “One source close to the production said early in the Eras Tour era that her average gross each night is $14 million,” although another insider puts it closer to $17 million. That’s a step up from previous reporting from Forbes, which put the figure between $10 to $13 million. For comparison’s sake, the total earnings for Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce over his 12 seasons in the NFL is $76.9 million. Swift makes that in six concerts.

“She is the torchbearer for the live industry,” Pollstar editor Andy Gensler told Variety about Swift. “It’s nothing we’ve ever seen before, and it’ll be a long time before we see it again. Her timing was exquisite: The pandemic created this yearning and hunger for live entertainment like nothing else in our history, so she couldn’t have picked a better time to go out.”

Swift recently played two shows in Munich, Germany in front of 74,000 people — and tens of thousands more outside the venue.