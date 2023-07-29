Throughout Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour leg across North America, the shows have been known to be filled with excited fans. Considering the intense demand that resulted in Ticketmaster chaos, Swifties have been packing out stadiums every weekend.

Yet, it’s Swift’s recent show at Seattle’s Lumen Field that had seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach pointing out that across the two nights, it added up to an earthquake. At 2.3 magnitude, to be exact.

“The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake.’ It absolutely doubled it… The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down,” Caplan-Auerbach shared with CNN. “It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she added. “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

Tonight, Swift continues her tour in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium. Considering she uploaded a new TikTok from backstage and recently changed her layout, fans are suspecting that another wild announcement is set to happen.

Let’s see if it sets off another earthquake.