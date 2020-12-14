How Taylor Swift Reinvented Herself With ‘Folklore’ And Now ‘Evermore’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

So much of our Covid-related discourse in 2020 centered on what was lost. But a precious few of us seized upon this very strange and sequestered year as an opportunity for acquiring some new part of ourselves. Was it a surprise that Taylor Swift was one of those people?

Her summer release Folklore was instantly contextualized as a quarantine project. Swift’s second album of 2020, Evermore, was similarly presented by the singer-songwriter herself as extra run-off from an especially fruitful songwriting period. But anyone taking a wider view of her career could see albums like Folklore and Evermore on Swift’s musical horizon, even before Covid. During the press cycle for her 2019 effort Lover, Swift was already expressing disdain for the pop machine, likening it to The Hunger Games. That strain was also apparent on the album, in which some very good “small” Taylor Swift songs were larded with some very bad “big” would-be hits like “Me” and “I Forgot You Existed.” More than ever, the gap between the songs in which Swift’s heart seemed to be truly invested and the songs required for radio exposure and meme-friendly virality was incredibly stark. As our current reigning stadium rocker, Swift had made Born In The U.S.A.-style mega-smashes time and again. Now, it seemed, she yearned to make her Nebraska.

But would pop’s chronic overachiever ever allow herself to make an album of strictly “small” and intimate songs? When the world shut down in 2020, the obligation to fill our stadiums and arenas with world-conquering jams suddenly became moot. And Swift — the canniest pop artist of the early 21st century — instantly recognized it. This was the perfect context for the commencement of her curse-word era, a chance to indulge in Dropboxed collaborations with admired artists who make indie records much cooler than hers. Ultimately, it was a pathway toward reimagining her career. And, like almost everything Taylor Swift does, it worked.

The strength of Folklore is how it puts the focus squarely on her wordplay and evolving penchant for spinning sharp narratives, in which this famous over-sharer is merely a wise and all-knowing narrator. Setting those lyrics against austere and atmospheric music created primarily with Aaron Dessner of The National made Swift seem more like a kind of musical novelist than a pop star — both more approachable as a scaled-down personality, and less visible in her songs as a familiar tabloid persona. It is the first Taylor Swift album that’s not immediately classifiable as an autobiographical work. Instead, it feels like a world onto itself.

It’s understandable that Swift would want to spend more time in that world. (For starters, even someone as rich as Swift has nothing better to do at the moment.) But even Folklore felt overstuffed — at 16 tracks, it’s a little samey in places, especially given the monochromatic nature of Dessner’s musical electro-folk beds. (This has also been an issue on the last few National records.) It’s still the second-best Taylor Swift record after Red, though it might have topped that record had it been reduced to an unbeatable 10-12 tracks, with “Cardigan,” “The Last Great American Dynasty,” “Mirrorball,” “August,” and “Invisible String” acting as a very strong core.

Swift — and surely her many fans — no doubt feel differently. So now comes Evermore, the Amnesiac to Folklore‘s Kid A. As Swift herself concedes, this is the first time that a Taylor Swift record has reiterated a previous album’s aesthetic, rather than pushing her music in a different direction. Put another way: It’s another 15 songs of novelistic Swift writing set against downbeat pianos, plunky acoustic guitars, and wintery-country vibes.