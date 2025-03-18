The wait for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might be coming to an end (game).

While accepting the award for Tour Of The Century for The Eras Tour at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night, Taylor Swift wore a snake necklace. Snakes were a major motif in the Reputation era, and this being the Year Of The Snake, Swifties are convinced that this means the Taylor’s Version of the album will be out before the beginning of 2026.

“Taylor Swift is wearing a necklace that looks very similar to the one she wore in the Look What You Made Me Do music video,” a popular fan account noted. Even Public Enemy rapper (and big-time Swiftie) Flavor Flav noticed the jewelry, writing, “That necklace tho. If ya know ya know.”

Or maybe we’re being clowned. It would not be the first time.

“The only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows, all the different countries we played in, that’s all because of the fans,” Swift said in her Tour Of The Century speech. “You made the songs for the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a three and a half hour setlist. You had the passion and the generosity to care about traveling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world. It blows my mind. I’m never going to stop being grateful for it, and I appreciate this more than you know.”

