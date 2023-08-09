There’s no shame in Flavor Flav’s Swiftie game. He used to be synonymous with wearing a massive clock chain, but now he’s just as likely — if not more likely — to rock stacks of friendship bracelets associated with Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. In March, the rap and pop culture icon fulfilled his wish of meeting Swift at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. He also attended Swift’s Eras stops in June at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. He proclaimed online, “In my Red (Taylor’s Version) era and makin new friends.”

Swift is finishing out her US leg of The Eras Tour with six shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, finishing on Wednesday, August 9. It won’t be the finale it was expected to be because Swift announced a smaller 2024 North American leg last week, but it has still felt like a culmination of a monstrous 2023 run. The LA shows have welcomed the likes of Channing Tatum and the Bryant family in the audience. Of course, Flav was in on the celebration.

Flav posted a few Instagram videos from the evening, including one in which he hugged Andrea Swift and Scott Swift and another labeled his “Eras Outfit Fit Check” that incorporated Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: I’m honored to meet Taylor Swift’s Mom and Dad plus Papa Swift gave me the guitar picks to hand out!!! COME FIND ME #TaylorSwift,” Flav wrote in the caption.

See Flav’s posts below.