Who Is Opening Kali Uchis’ ‘Red Moon In Venus Tour?’

Kali Uchis is set to hit the road this spring, with a handful of dates across North America in support of her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus.

As for her opening act, Uchis is bringing Raye along for the ride. Fans might recognize the rising pop star for her recent hit “Escapism,” which went viral on social media. Raye will release her new album, My 21st Century Blues, next week.

Tickets for the shows began yesterday and are currently available.

Continue scrolling for Kali Uchis’ complete list of tour dates below.

04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre