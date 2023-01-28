Throughout last year, Kali Uchis teased that she had finished not one but two new studio albums. After taking to Twitter to poll fans on whether they wanted the English album or the Spanish one first, she is now heading into her new era. Uchis revealed the title of her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus, shortly after announcing the record’s first single.

Here is everything you need to know about Red Moon In Venus.

Release Date

Red Moon In Venus is out 3/3 via Geffen. Pre-save it here.