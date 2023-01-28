Throughout last year, Kali Uchis teased that she had finished not one but two new studio albums. After taking to Twitter to poll fans on whether they wanted the English album or the Spanish one first, she is now heading into her new era. Uchis revealed the title of her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus, shortly after announcing the record’s first single.
Here is everything you need to know about Red Moon In Venus.
Release Date
Red Moon In Venus is out 3/3 via Geffen. Pre-save it here.
Tracklist
1. “In My Garden”
2. “I Wish You Roses”
3. “Worth The Wait” Feat. Omar Apollo
4. “Love Between”
5. “All Mine”
6. “Fantasy” Feat. Don Toliver
7. “Como Te Quiero Yo”
8. “Hasta Quando”
9. “Endlessly”
10. “Moral Conscience”
11. “Not Too Late (Interlude)”
12. “Blue”
13. “Deserve Me” Feat. Summer Walker
14. “Moonlight”
15. “Happy Now”
Features
Uchis’ new album will include three features currently: Summer Walker (“Deserve Me”), Omar Apollo (“Worth The Wait”), and Don Toliver (“Fantasy”).
Artwork
She unveiled the album cover on Instagram, along with a fiery photoshoot.
Singles
So far, Uchis has dropped just the album’s lead single, “I Wish You Roses.” Watch the video here.
Tour
Kali Uchis is set to head on tour in support of Red Moon In Venus this spring. Raye will be opening her shows, with more information available here.
04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
