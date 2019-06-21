8 Great: NJPW Matches From The First Half Of 2019

NJPW

8 Great is our new, extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

Two weeks ago Brandon shared eight great Dustin Rhodes matches, last week Elle highlighted LGBTQ wrestlers, and this week I’m basically using With Spandex’s new Friday positivity column to do a midyear report for New Japan Pro Wrestling. But instead of the usual Best and Worst of NJPW, this will just highlight the highlights of the promotion so far this year, with the NJPW wrestling year starting on January 5, the night after the January 4 season finale that is Wrestle Kingdom.

This isn’t an attempt to rank the eight objectively best NJPW matches of the year (though I did pick matches that I thought fit the criteria for a good match I used here), but a selection (with links) of eight matches from New Year Dash!! 2019 through the present that I recommend.