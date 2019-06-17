AEW Announced The Mystery Opponent For The Elite At Fyter Fest

06.17.19 58 mins ago

AEW

When the Pac vs. Hangman Page match scheduled for Double or Nothing was canceled, it didn’t only affect All Elite Wrestling‘s first PPV. The situation that led to Pac’s absence also led to a major change to the card of AEW’s second show, Fyter Fest, on June 29. The previously scheduled dream trios match of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. PAC and the Lucha Brothers became a match between the two-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions and Pentagón Jr., Fénix, and a TBA partner.

After the Lucha Bros. won the AAA World Tag Team Championships back from the Young Bucks at Verano De Escándalo, their mystery tag partner for Daytona Beach, Florida, show was announced at the end of today’s episode of Being The Elite. While he isn’t as big of a name as PAC, he is a talented wrestler with whom many fans are familiar: Laredo Kid.

AEW, All Elite Wrestling, FENIX, Fyter Fest 2019, KENNY OMEGA, Laredo Kid, PENTAGON JR, THE YOUNG BUCKS
