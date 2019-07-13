AEW/Evolve/NJPW

It’s a big night for pro wrestling and we don’t want to ask you to pick sides, so here’s an open discussion thread for all of it.

AEW Fight For The Fallen, the latest event from All Elite Wrestling, will air for free on the B/R Live streaming service beginning at 7:30 PM ET for The Buy In pre-show, with the main card starting at 8:15 PM ET. Evolve 131, aka Evolve Wrestling’s 10th anniversary show, begins at 8 PM ET on WWE Network and is set to feature several NXT stars, as well as an NXT Championship match. If that’s not enough, AXS TV will air New Japan Pro Wrestling: G1 Climax 29 – Night 2 on their channel starting at 9 PM ET. It’ll air first on NJPW World at 2:30 AM ET, so whenever and wherever you watch it, talk about it here.