The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dynamite 10/30/19: Rick’s Match Challenge

Previously on AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho bought a single ticket that got four guys from the Inner Circle seats, snuck everybody into a skybox, and ended up with a face full of Dippin’ Dots for his troubles. Also, Lucha Bros. and SCU advanced to the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament.

If you’d like to keep up with this column and its thinly veiled Best and Worst format, you can keep tabs on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite tag page. Elle Collins is also covering AEW Dark for us, and you can keep track of all things All Elite here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Ups and Downs of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, episode five: The Inner-pire Strikes Back.