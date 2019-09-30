With the premiere of All Elite Wrestling‘s TV show only days away, one of their top stars is in an interesting position, one that looks like it could result in the return of an old wrestling persona or the arrival of a new one.

On the Being the Elite web series, Kenny Omega is being driven crazy by his loss to Pac at All Out. This has resulted in him cutting some weird promos and sketches, including one in which he called NXT’s Dominik Dijakovic, “Donovan Dickhead,” while referencing to an exchange on Twitter. For those following the series, or maybe just hearing about Omega’s antics out of context, it’s raised questions like, “What is Kenny doing?” and “Is this going to be a storyline on AEW’s TV show?” These questions were basically addressed on the latest episode of BTE, but the answer remains unclear.