AEW And Turner Are In Talks About Launching A Studio Show Alongside ‘Dynamite’

WWE and All Elite Wrestling both like to say that they’re not concerned with competing with each other, but it seems more and more like neither company wants to let the other do something that they’re not also doing. AEW is about to launch a live wrestling show called Dynamite on TNT at 8pm on Wednesdays, and WWE put NXT on USA live that same night and time. Recently we started hearing more about WWE’s planned studio show on FS1, and now it appears that something similar may be on the way from AEW and the Turner family of channels.