Aleister Black Revealed That His Call-Up From NXT Was ‘A Last Minute Decision’

06.11.19 55 mins ago

WWE

It’s been almost four months since Alistair Black was called up from NXT to the WWE Main Roster. He was in a tag team with Ricochet for a while — they even had a WrestleMania match, which is already starting to seem hard to believe, but were then separated in the Superstar Shake-Up. Since becoming a singles wrestler on Smackdown, Aleister Black has done… almost nothing. He’s cut a bunch of promos in dark rooms alone, but that’s about it. He wasn’t even invited to Saudi Arabia, apparently because his tattoos are too scary.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSALEISTER BLACKWWEWWE NXTWWE SMACKDOWN
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP