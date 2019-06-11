Aleister Black Revealed That His Call-Up From NXT Was ‘A Last Minute Decision’

WWE

It’s been almost four months since Alistair Black was called up from NXT to the WWE Main Roster. He was in a tag team with Ricochet for a while — they even had a WrestleMania match, which is already starting to seem hard to believe, but were then separated in the Superstar Shake-Up. Since becoming a singles wrestler on Smackdown, Aleister Black has done… almost nothing. He’s cut a bunch of promos in dark rooms alone, but that’s about it. He wasn’t even invited to Saudi Arabia, apparently because his tattoos are too scary.