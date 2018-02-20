WWE Reportedly Shortened Apollo Crews’ Name For A Depressing Reason

Yesterday, word came out that WWE had removed yet another surname from one of its Superstars. Following in the recent footsteps of Elias, Big E and others, WWE shortened current Raw Superstar Apollo Crews’ name to simply “Apollo.”

No reason was given, and the rumor mill cranked out all sorts of ideas, from a main-event push being imminent to WWE Creative trying to stop the “Crews can’t lose” catchphrase from becoming a big deal. Either way, it seemed like an odd decision for a guy who had begun to be elevated on Raw in the past few weeks, competing for a spot in the Elimination Chamber as well scoring multiple wins over Raw tag team champions the Bar with his Titus Worldwide partner Titus O’Neil.

Sadly, the real reason for Apollo’s name change is a whole heck of a lot more depressing.